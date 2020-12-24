Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockAmericana mainstay Nathaniel Rateliff recently joined forces with Elle King for a new, original holiday song called “Xmas to Forget,” a special tune penned just for 2020. Proceeds benefit The Marigold Project, Nathaniel’s foundation for economic and social justice.
You can add a little Music City flair to your holiday season with the Ryman Auditorium’s new Holiday Ornament Coloring Book. Download your copy at the venue’s website.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.