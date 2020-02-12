Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLeeAnn Rimes has shared a cover of Selena Gomez‘s hit, “Lose You to Love Me,” as part of her LovE Sessions.
Hardy‘s single “One Beer,” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, has officially been released to radio. It was the second-most-added single this week. The song is featured on Hardy’s 2019 EP, HIXTAPE VOL. 1.
Granger Smith has released an alternate lyric video for his new song, “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”
