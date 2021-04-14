NASCAR’s First Female Driver Since Danica Patrick To Race At Talladega
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Jennifer Jo Cobb has more that 200 Truck Series starts and 31 Xfinity Series starts in her NASCAR career which began in the early 2000’s. After nearly two decades of NASCAR starts the 47 year old from Kansas City, Kansas will make her debut in NASCAR’s top series and race the number 15 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing at Talladega on April 25th. Cobb will become the first woman to race in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick’s 2018 entry in the Daytona 500.