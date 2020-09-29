NASCAR to Skip Joliet in 2021
NASCAR has announced that Chicagoland Speedway will not be part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander Trucks and ARCA will also not be returning to Joliet for the season. As a result of the recent schedule changes there will also no drag racing events at Route 66 Raceway in 2021.
In a statement to the public President of Chicagoland Speedway Scott Paddock has stated that ” it’s difficult at this time to speculate on what 2022 might bring. We will continue to work with NASCAR on potential future opportunities beyond 2021 and will keep you updated.” This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest detailis.