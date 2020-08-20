      Weather Alert

NASCAR Race Car Stolen from Cracker Barrel Parking Lot

Aug 20, 2020 @ 8:59am
A Georgia car thief managed to make off with a NASCAR racer, from a Cracker Barrel parking lot.

The race car and its trailer belonged to the Mike Harmon Racing team, who stopped at a Cracker Barrel in Kingsland, GA, while they were traveling home from Daytona.

Surveillance video shows the thief getting inside the Ford F-350 pickup truck, attached to the trailer, and taking off down I-95.

Inside the trailer was equipment and the No. 47We Stand for the National Anthem‘ car driven by Kyle Weatherman.  It’s all worth more than $400,000 – total.

Harmon says they hope to get a backup car ready, in time for this weekend’s race at Dover.

