NASCAR Race Car Stolen from Cracker Barrel Parking Lot
Image courtesy of MRN
A Georgia car thief managed to make off with a NASCAR racer, from a Cracker Barrel parking lot.
[Editor’s Note: Pictured here, is the Newman racer, which is similar]
The race car and its trailer belonged to the Mike Harmon Racing team, who stopped at a Cracker Barrel in Kingsland, GA, while they were traveling home from Daytona.
Surveillance video shows the thief getting inside the Ford F-350 pickup truck, attached to the trailer, and taking off down I-95.
Inside the trailer was equipment and the No. 47 ‘We Stand for the National Anthem‘ car driven by Kyle Weatherman. It’s all worth more than $400,000 – total.
Harmon says they hope to get a backup car ready, in time for this weekend’s race at Dover.
