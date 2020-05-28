NASCAR postpones second Charlotte race due to rain, Will Air Tonight @ 6pm on WCCQ
The second NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte has been postponed until Tonight due to rainstorms in North Carolina last night.
The race, originally scheduled for an 8pm ET start on Wednesday night, has been pushed back nearly 24 hours with the green flag expected to fall at 6pm tonight on 98.3 WCCQ.
In addition, due to travel and setup challenges, NASCAR announced that the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco at Bristol Motor Speedway has been moved to Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).