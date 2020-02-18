Nascar Driver Ryan Newman in serious condition, injuries are not life threatening

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center following a last-lap wreck in the 2020 Daytona 500.
The 42-year-old is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening, according to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing. The team also said in its statement that it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Newman was removed from the car by rescue personnel Monday night at Daytona International Speedway following his involvement in a last-lap, last-turn wreck.
Newman was in the lead coming into the final turn with Ryan Blaney and eventual Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in close pursuit.