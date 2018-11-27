NASA’s InSight Rover Touches Down on Mars
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 2:25 PM
(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA’s InSight lander has completed a mission that saw it land on the surface of Mars on Monday afternoon.

The InSight used the same technology utilized in other similar missions to touch down safely after entering the Martian atmosphere at 13000 mph. It then descended 77 miles to the surface of the planet over 6 1/2 minutes. After its 90,000 mile journey to the red planet, the rover will remain stationary and record geological activity over the next several months and hopefully years. The rover does have a camera attached as well to give NASA another view of the red planet from an area near the equator.

