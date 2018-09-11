NASA Thinking About Selling Advertising on its Rockets

NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine has directed the space agency to look at selling naming rights to rockets and spacecraft and allowing its astronauts appear in commercials and on cereal boxes. Being a government agency, NASA has stayed away from endorsing any particular product or company. But during a recent meeting of a NASA advisory council, Bridenstine announced he was forming a committee to examine turning rockets into corporate billboards, the way advertisements decorate NASCAR racecars, to help NASA offset some of its costs. Read more from The Hill here.
Comments