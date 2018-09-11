NASA Thinking About Selling Advertising on its Rockets

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency's booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine has directed the space agency to look at selling naming rights to rockets and spacecraft and allowing its astronauts appear in commercials and on cereal boxes. Being a government agency, NASA has stayed away from endorsing any particular product or company. But during a recent meeting of a NASA advisory council, Bridenstine announced he was forming a committee to examine turning rockets into corporate billboards, the way advertisements decorate NASCAR racecars, to help NASA offset some of its costs. Read more from The Hill here.