Nas takes shots at Doja Cat in new song “Ultra Black” from his forthcoming album, ‘King’s Disease’
Noam Galai/WireImageNas is giving fans something to talk about with the forthcoming release of his new album King’s Disease, set to arrive on August 21.
In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Nas shared a teaser for his new Hit-Boy produced single “Ultra Black.”
On the record he raps, “We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.”
Fans, of course, were quick to point out that Nas was calling out Doja Cat for her alleged racist language in conversations in online chat rooms with suspected white supremacists. Doja later tried to explain her actions after a #DojaCatIsOverParty started to trend online, but many fans had already seemingly “cancelled” the singer for her problematic behavior.
While it appears Nas’ fans seem to love the new track — and even the controversy — some were quick to call out Nas for starting an unnecessary beef.
“Nas is too damn old to be tryna to diss Doja Cat from his assisted living home where he living at,” wrote one fan.
“I like Nas but a grown [up] man attacking a woman ain’t Ultra Black. It’s ultra lame, ” shared another. “And I’m not even a fan of Doja Cat.”
“Ultra Black” is now available to stream. King’s Disease will be available next Friday, August 21 via Mass Appeal. You can pre-order it now.
By Candice Williams
