Nas on a potential biopic about his life story: “It could be too soon right now”
Nas’ latest album, King’s Disease, is a pure example of his God-given gift for storytelling, his wicked flow, and his ability to lyrically address social justice, among other issues, a message he’s amplified over the last two decades.
But the Queensbridge, New York-bred rap legend said it may yet be awhile before we receive a biopic of his life story.
“There’s been talk about me doing my life story, like a TV series,” Nas tells NME. [Television and film producer] Brian Grazer called me into his office years ago to discuss doing something like that.”
“I think it’ll happen if it’s supposed to happen, and when it’s time,” Nas goes on. “It could be too soon right now, I don’t know.”
Whenever it happens, Nas said “it has to feel right” and “come together in a way that makes me go: ’This will make a difference.’”
A biopic about Nas would detail his 25-year contribution to hip-hop, starting with his 1994 debut, Illmatic, and including his longtime and very public beef with fellow rapper Jay-Z. The two have squashed their beef over the years and have even collaborated on a few songs together, including “Black Republican,” from Nas’ 2007 album, Hip Hop Is Dead.
And now, Nas and Jay might have another collab, thanks to Harlem rapper Dave East, who revealed in an interview last year that he has a Timbaland-produced track that features a verse from Jay-Z. Nas is ready to jump on it as well.
“He told me about it. I was just waiting on a phone call,” Nas shared. “I haven’t heard the song yet, but all East has to do is tell me when it’s a go, and if it’s a go I’m there.”
