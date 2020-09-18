Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody & Wale to perform on Apple Music’s Rap Life Live special at Howard University

Courtesy of Apple Music
Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale are set to perform for Apple Music’s Rap Life Live special at Howard University in Washington, DC tonight.
Rap Life Live serves as an extension of Apple Music‘s popular Rap Life playlist and companion radio show, hosted by Ebro Darden, which sits at the forefront of hip-hop culture and music.
Rap Life Live will also feature sit down interviews with Howard University students to empower the next generation of leaders as they discuss how they are working to inspire, educate, unite, and uplift their communities, according to a press release.
“Whatever is going on in society, affects people. People affect society,” said Nas. “And people are going to speak, and artists are going to make art.”
Wale says the world would be a better place once, “Black people understand and hear each other, combine our messaging.” Meanwhile, Lil Baby says, “we got a long way to go.”
“Our voice is our biggest weapon,” says Rapsody. “You have to speak up for what you want. You have to be the change. Speak to each other. Speak up, let people hear you.”
Hear each artist connect the message to the music during the very first Rap Life Live, airing tonight at 7 p.m. PT only on Apple Music
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.