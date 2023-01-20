98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks Starts Today!

January 20, 2023 6:42AM CST
Share
Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks Starts Today!

I love going out to great restaurants, but I don’t like the price tag, especially when I’m disappointed with my meal. That’s why restaurant week is so exciting.

You get to try all different kinds of restaurants for a fraction of the price, and if you’re not happy with your meal, you haven’t broken the bank.And if you love the meal, then you’ve got another great place to head to for a night out.

Naperville’s restaurant week starts today, and it’s actually two weeks long. There are specials throughout downtown Naperville, from ice cream and burgers to poutine to bistros. There are more than 15 restaurants participating over the next couple of weeks. Find out more about Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks HERE

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower
5

Extroverted or Introverted? One of You May Have Better Financial Outcomes

Recent Posts