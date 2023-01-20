Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks Starts Today!

I love going out to great restaurants, but I don’t like the price tag, especially when I’m disappointed with my meal. That’s why restaurant week is so exciting.

You get to try all different kinds of restaurants for a fraction of the price, and if you’re not happy with your meal, you haven’t broken the bank.And if you love the meal, then you’ve got another great place to head to for a night out.

Naperville’s restaurant week starts today, and it’s actually two weeks long. There are specials throughout downtown Naperville, from ice cream and burgers to poutine to bistros. There are more than 15 restaurants participating over the next couple of weeks. Find out more about Naperville’s Restaurant Weeks HERE