      Weather Alert

Naperville Residents Can Text 911 in Emergency Situations

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:28am

The city of Naperville is giving residents another way to contact law enforcement. The western suburb has launched integrated texting into its 911 answering system. Texting allows citizens in need of emergency services to reach the 911 dispatch center when calling is not an option. Customers with Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile/Sprint wireless service can now send a text to Naperville’s dispatch center to request police, fire or emergency medical assistance from the Naperville Police and Fire departments.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Kenny Chesney executive producing SEC Network's 'More Than a Voice!
Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Pose for First Photo Together During a Night Out
Dierks Bentley Leads Country Star-Studded Support: Coffee Shop Employs People with Disabilities for their Abilities
SOS Offering Free Replacement Of Damaged, Worn License Plates
Connect With Us Listen To Us On