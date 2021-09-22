      Weather Alert

Naperville Residents Can Text 911 In Emergency Situations

Sep 22, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Shown at left is an HTC G1 smartphone offered by T-Mobile and at right is an Apple iPhone 4S smartphone in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The city of Naperville is giving residents another way to contact law enforcement. The western suburb has launched integrated texting into its 911 answering system. Texting allows citizens in need of emergency services to reach the 911 dispatch center when calling is not an option. Customers with Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile/Sprint wireless service can now send a text to Naperville’s dispatch center to request police, fire or emergency medical assistance from the Naperville Police and Fire departments.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
SOS Offering Free Replacement Of Damaged, Worn License Plates
The Mexican Independence Day Parade is Tomorrow in Joliet
What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?
Luke Bryan Receives a Bacon Bust (Sculpture) of Himself
Connect With Us Listen To Us On