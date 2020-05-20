Naperville Park District Sues Governor To Reopen Facilities
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, announces a shelter in place rule to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Naperville Park District is suing Governor Pritzker for the right to reopen its facilities. The district filed a lawsuit yesterday asking a DuPage County judge to issue an emergency ruling that would allow the park board to decide when park facilities should reopen and programs resume instead of the governor. The suit claims Priztker’s stay at home order is causing irreparable harm to the park district. The district is already planning to reopen some facilities June 1st. The Naperville Park District operates 136 parks on more than 24-hundred acres. (Metro News)