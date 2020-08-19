Naperville Approves Recreational Marijuana Sales
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Naperville officials are giving the green light to the sale of recreational marijuana in the western suburb. The City Council approved a zoning ordinance last night that allows the sale of recreational pot at locations at least one mile from existing dispensaries and at least 250 feet from residential areas. Up to three recreational marijuana dispensaries can operate in the city. Businesses can begin submitting plans and applications to the city immediately. (Metro Source News)