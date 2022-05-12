NAOMI JUDD’S PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE TO AIR LIVE

The life of Naomi Judd will be celebrated with a public memorial service at Nashville’s Ryman Auditiorium set to air live on CMT. The special, called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, will air exclusively on the cable network as a commercial-free special on Sunday (May 15th) at 6 p.m. ET.
Additional details on the public memorial service, performers and special appearances will be announced in the coming days.
Via a release, CMT Producers issued a statement saying, “We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna and Ashley to present this live celebration of life for their mother Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music.”
CHECK IT OUT
The Judds gave their final performance together singing “Love Can Build A Bridge” on last month’s CMT Music Awards: