Nandi Bushell writes theme song for Dave Grohl in ongoing drum battle
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesThe ongoing drum battle between Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell has taken another wonderful twist.
If you’re unfamiliar with this story — and really, you should be, since it’s one of the few nice things happening this year — let’s catch you up to speed: Bushell, a 10-year-old musical prodigy who’s gone viral for her enthusiastic drum covers of songs by artists such as Nirvana and Rage Against the Machine, shared a performance of the Foo Fighters classic “Everlong” in August, and challenged Grohl to a drum battle.
Grohl accepted, and then challenged Bushell to learn the song “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures. When she returned with a rendition that further impressed Grohl, the rocker wrote Bushell an original song that included backing vocals from his daughters.
Bushell has now responded to that with her own original song about Grohl, titled “Rock and Grohl — The Epic Battle.”
“The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY!” Bushell says. “I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! I made up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you!”
“I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me,” she adds.
You can listen to “Rock and Grohl — The Epic Battle,” which lives up to its title, streaming now on YouTube.
Hopefully this leads to another response from Grohl to ensure that this drum battle never ends.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.