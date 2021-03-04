      Weather Alert

MYLESTONES: Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Announces Debut Album, ‘Stones’

Mar 4, 2021 @ 10:18am

Garth Brooks’ daughter, Allie Colleen, has announced her debut album, “Stones.”

Allie promised her father she wouldn’t pursue music until after college…  And now that she’s graduated, she’s ready to dive into music, full-time.

Her first song, “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised)” charted last year.  And now Allie is ready to take it to the next level, with a full album and her new song, “Playin’ House,” to be released on April 2nd.

