“My world”: Kane Brown shares a sweet outdoor snapshot of his two daughters

May 17, 2022 @ 2:30pm

Kane Brown may be busy readying a new album, but he’s never too busy to spend time with family.

The superstar hopped on social media this week to share a snap of his daughters, 2-year-old Kingsley and 4-month-old Kodi. Kane and his wife, Katelyn, have previously told fans that Kingsley loves being a big sister, and this photo is proof: the toddler’s got her arm around her baby sibling as the pair sit outside in a chair.

Kane and Katelyn welcomed baby Kodi in late December. They never announced the pregnancy publicly, making for quite the surprise when fans learned that they’d added a new bundle of joy to their household.

In musical news, Kane’s keeping busy: He put out his new song, “Like I Love Country Music,” earlier this month.

