My Morning Jacket dropping new album ‘The Waterfall II’ this Friday
ATO RecordsMy Morning Jacket is dropping a new album, and you won’t have to wait very long to hear it.
Jim James and company will release The Waterfall II, the follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall, on digital platforms this Friday, July 10. It will then be available on physical formats August 28.
If Friday’s not soon enough for you, you can also tune in to a livestreamed listening party for the record on MMJ’s YouTube page this Thursday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET.
“As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other,” James says of the message behind The Waterfall II.
He continues, “We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”
The Waterfall II will also be available on physical formats August 28.
For even more MMJ, you can watch them perform on NBC’s The Tonight Show next Wednesday, July 15.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.