“My heart is full!” Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate four years of marital bliss
Taylor Hill/FilmMagicCiara and Russell Wilson celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday, and expressed their love for one another in beautiful messages they shared on Instagram.
Ciara wrote, “I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. it’s the best place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms. These four years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you! I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life every day!”
Meanwhile, Wilson said he is “forever changed” after “4 Years of pure joy, love, and laughter.” He added, “You have been the Light and Blessing I’ve always wanted and always needed.”
Ciara is pregnant with the couple’s second child, after giving birth to their daughter, Sienna Princess, in 2017. Ciara also has a 6-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.
Wilson took the stunning photos for Ciara’s recent British Vogue spread and interview, in which she detailed her unusual pregnancy experience. Due to social distancing restrictions in light of COVID-19, Wilson had to wait in the car for the baby’s most recent ultrasound appointment.
“We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting,” “the Level Up” singer said. “For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”
By Rachel George
