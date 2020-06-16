My Chemical Romance postpones reunion tour to 2021; headlining rescheduled Riot Fest
Credit: Claire Marie Vogel/@oclaireMy Chemical Romance‘s North American reunion tour has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outing, which was scheduled to kick off this September, was to be MCR’s first full U.S. run since breaking up in 2013.
“As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now,” the “Helena” rockers write in a statement. “These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.”
“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now,” they continue. “But we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.”
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will now kick off September 2021. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
For more info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.
Additionally, MCR has also been announced as a headliner for Riot Fest 2021 in lieu of the canceled 2020 event.
Other artists on the 2021 bill include The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, The All-American Rejects, K.Flay, FEVER 333, L7, Living Colour, Meg Myers, New Found Glory and Simple Plan.
Tickets purchased for Riot Fest 2020 will be valid for the 2021 festival. Ticket-holders may also request refunds until July 16, 2020.
Riot Fest 2021 takes place September 17-19 in Chicago’s Douglas Park. For more info, visit RiotFest.org.
By Josh Johnson
