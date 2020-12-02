Muzz, featuring Interpol's Paul Banks, announces new 'Covers' EP
Matador RecordsMuzz, the new band featuring Interpol frontman Paul Banks, has announced a new covers EP.
The four-track collection, simply dubbed Covers, includes renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Tracy Chapman, Mazzy Star and Arthur Russell. It’s due out December 9.
The cover of Russell’s “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart” is available now for digital download.
Before the EP arrives, Muzz will be make their live debut during a streaming event airing this Friday, December 4.
Muzz also includes The Walkmen drummer and Fleet Foxes touring member Matt Barrick, and Josh Kaufman of the folk group Bonny Light Horseman. The trio released their self-titled debut album in June.
By Josh Johnson
