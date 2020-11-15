Musicians on Musicians: Taylor Swift & Paul McCartney
The Rolling Stones feature called “Musicians on Musicians” sets to bring artists together to have conversations and talk music.
The latest installment: Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney.
Ranging in conversation about new albums from the two (Swift with Folklore, and McCartney with McCartney III), singing at parties, and their overall experiences writing music and living in isolation, it takes a deeper dive into the thought process between two artists of different generations.
Read the full story here.