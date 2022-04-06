      Weather Alert

Mushrooms Can Talk?

Apr 6, 2022 @ 4:06pm

A new study by the University of the West of England reveals that mushrooms can talk to each other and recognize up to 50 words. Professor Andrew Annamatzky studied mushrooms and says, ”Assuming that spikes of electrical activity are used by fungi to communicate, we demonstrate that distributions of fungal word lengths match that of human languages. We found that the size of fungal vocabulary can be up to 50 words, however, the core vocabulary of most frequently used words does not exceed 15 to 20 words. There is also another option – they are saying nothing. Propagating mycelium tips are electrically charged, and, therefore, when the charged tips pass in a pair of differential electrodes, a spike in the potential difference is recorded.”

