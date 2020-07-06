Muse shares video of “Man with a Harmonica” cover in tribute to Ennio Morricone
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty ImagesMuse has shared a video of the band performing Ennio Morricone‘s “Man with a Harmonica” in honor of the late film composer.
The U.K. rock trio would often play the song, which Morricone wrote for the 1968 film Once Upon a Time in the West, as an introduction to their track “Knights of Cydonia.”
“Ennio Morricone, such an incredible talent,” Muse writes. “Thank you for everything, you will be truly missed.”
The Oscar-winning Morricone, who scored hundreds of films over his decades-long career, died Monday at age 91. In addition to many important figures in the film industry, Morricone was also remembered by Metallica, who’ve used his song “The Ecstasy of Gold” as entrance music during their concerts since the ’80s.
