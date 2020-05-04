‘Murder Hornets’ Find Way to the United States
Bee collecting nectar.
Because 2020 couldn’t get any worse, The New York Times reports that a deadly, 2-inch insect called the “Murder Hornet” has made its way into the U.S., for the first time.
The Asian giant hornet, a bug we never wanted, is known to kill around 50 people, annually, in Japan, by using “spiked, shark fin-like mandibles” to do damage – to more than just people.
These devil bugs are known to completely eradicate honey bee hives in just hours. They decapitate all of the bees and then fly off with their bodies to feed their baby bugs. The harmless but environmentally necessary honey bee is already under assault, from pesticides and pollution. It’s population is already at great risk; yet needed for gardens farms to produce food (or landscape ornamentals) in quantity.
Twitter, speaking for the rest of the U.S., doesn’t really want to deal with a flying murderous bug right now, with users joking that these hornets are nature’s way of getting us to stay inside, during pandemic. Could 2020 get any crazier?