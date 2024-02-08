Mr. & Mrs. Parker McCollum Expect First Child

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Parker McCollum’s Wife Is Pregnant with their First Child

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, announced their pregnancy on social media on Wednesday (February 7).

The couple shared a smooch, and the announcement photo shows Hallie Ray with her hands around her belly. “God’s little blessing,” she writes on Instagram. “We love you so much already, Baby M!”

The country musician tweeted, “I am going to be a dad! Baby M coming later this year! Such a wonderful blessing from God!”

Fans had speculated, for weeks, that the pair might be expecting their first child, when McCollum abruptly postponed his College Station, Texas, gig. It had previously been scheduled for August 30.