      Weather Alert

Movies to Get You Over Even the Nastiest Breakup

Feb 26, 2020 @ 9:12am

Getting dumped sucks. Dumping someone sucks. You have two options. You can either take the “I’m better than this!” screw-your-ex route, or you could maybe realize that getting dressed to go out in public is probably too much strength for one day and instead find comfort in the depths of your comforter. If you’re choosing the latter, grab some ice cream, throw your phone on airplane mode, and fire up one of these flicks.

The First Wives Club
 Gone Girl
  The Break-Up
  Magic Mike: XXL
  The Wedding Singer
 How to be Single
 Bridesmaids


Give us your suggestions

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister