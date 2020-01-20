Move Super Bowl Sunday to Saturday? Suit Up.
An official football for the NFL Super Bowl LIII game with the New England Patriots logo that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, is displayed Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Patriots in the Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Game on: There is a petition running, on Change.org, to have the Super Bowl moved from Sunday to Saturday.
So far, it’s scoring, big time. At least 2,500 people have signed in favor of the new end zone. Some want to tackle it.
The man who wrote the petition believes that, if the Super Bowl were to move to Saturday, it would get more money and attract more visitors to the game.
He also believes the NFL would get more TV viewership, because most government jobs would have Saturday off – and more kids would be interested (plus, they wouldn’t have to get up for school, the next day).
The goal is to get 5,000 signatures. What do you think?