Move over Hollywood and Bollywood, all of Dolly’s ‘Heartstrings’ lead to Dollywood
While the international icon stars in select installments of the Netflix anthology like “Jolene,” “JJ Sneed,” and “Two Doors Down,” she introduces every episode of the series based on her songs. And she does it from her theme park in her Smoky Mountain home.
Last month, she also hosted a red carpet premiere and after-party at Dollywood, with co-stars like Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julianne Hough, and Mac Davis joining her.
“It’s always good to be able to be home when you’re trying to sell something,” she told ABC Audio on her way to the screening at the Showstreet Palace Theater.
“And all these songs,” Dolly added, “so many of them were born out of my heart because I got my start here. And, of course, Dollywood is very special to me, and it’s a wonderful place”
“It’s just such a great setting, it’s like being on a movie set. We couldn’t beat it in Hollywood or Bollywood!” she joked.
All eight episodes of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings premiere Friday on Netflix, with big names like Kathleen Turner, Melissa Leo, Delta Burke, Gerald McRaney, Ginnifer Goodwin, Patricia Wettig, and Timothy Busfield starring alongside the Country Music Hall of Famer.
