Motörhead debuts new “(We Are) The Road Crew” video to raise money for out-of-work touring personnel
Courtesy of MotörheadMotörhead has debuted a new video for its 1980 anthem “(We Are) The Road Crew,” a song that celebrates the contributions of those hard-working men and women whose job is to help rock concerts go as smoothly as possible.
The clip, which you can watch now at Motörhead’s official YouTube channel, mixes performance footage with photos and film of members of the band’s road crew at work and at play both on stage and behind the scenes.
Fans who view the video are encouraged to give money to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Global Relief Fund, which is providing financial support to touring personnel who are out of a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, all streaming proceeds from the “(We Are) The Road Crew” tribute will be donated to the fund.
“(We Are) The Road Crew” was co-written by late Motörhead members Lemmy Kilmister, “Fast Eddie” Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, and appeared on the group’s classic Ace of Spades album.
Reps for Motörhead also are asking fans, friends and colleagues to post their own photos and videos of road crew members on social media in order to bring them more attention.
(Video includes sporadic uncensored profanity.)
