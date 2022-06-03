Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In crash on Joliet’s west side

On Thursday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the intersection of Theodore St. and River Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they found a car and motorcycle had been involved. The driver of the motorcycle, a 58 year old male, was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR. He was treated and rapid transported to Ascension St. Joes in critical condition. The driver of the car, a 40 year old male was uninjured in the accident. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the accident.