Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet’s West Side

Jun 3, 2022 @ 2:41pm

On Thursday, a motorcyclist was killed after an accident on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the intersection of Theodore St. and River Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident.  Upon arrival, they found a car and motorcycle had been involved.  The driver of the motorcycle, a 58 year old male, was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR.  He was treated and rapid transported to Ascension St. Joes in critical condition.  Joliet Police were notified on Friday afternoon that the motorcyclist passed away at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. Identification of the victim will be made by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.

