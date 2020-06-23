Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil says “two evil neighbor dogs” “brutally murdered” his Yorkshire Terrier
Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty ImagesMötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil is mourning the death of his dog, which he says was “brutally murdered” by “two evil neighbor dogs.”
The Neil family revealed the sad news in a post Sunday an Instagram page dedicated to the late pooch, a five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named California “Cali” Wolf Neil.
“With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven,” the accompanying caption reads. “Her passing was tragic.”
“She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras,” the caption continues. “Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her! Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!”
On his own Instagram, Vince shared a photo of him and Cali sitting together, with the caption, “I’m going to miss this little one forever. Love you Cali.”
By Josh Johnson
