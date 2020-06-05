Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee premieres two new tracks from upcoming solo album, ‘Andro’
Better Noise MusicMötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has announced the details of a new solo album.
The hip hop-influenced project is titled Andro, and is due out October 16. You can download two new tunes from the record — “Knock Me Down,” featuring Killvein, and “Tops,” featuring PUSH PUSH — now via digital outlets.
Andro also features a guest spot from Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, who lends his vocals to a song called “Hot Fudge Sundae.”
Earlier this week, Mötley Crüe announced that their summer reunion tour, also featuring Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, was being postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The run was scheduled to be the Crüe’s first live outing since playing their “final” show on New Year’s Eve 2015.
By Josh Johnson
(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)