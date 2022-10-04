Motivate Yourself to Work Out in Cold Months – Here’s How

Regular exercise can actually help boost our moods, during winter months, but the cold can make it hard to get motivated.

Personal trainer Luke Hughes has some advice for getting up for your next workout: Get your outfit ready in advance; stay fueled with a pre-workout snack; and exercise with other people.

“Sometimes, finding motivation for exercising can be difficult, so bringing a friend can help boost momentum. It’s also a good way to stay safe when it’s cold and dark out,” Hughes said.

If it’s still too cold, then work out indoors. “You could watch workout videos online or invest in fitness equipment or some basic workout gear,” Hughes added.

Learn more, here: (mirror.co.uk)