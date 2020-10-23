Motionless in White celebrates debut album's 10th anniversary with new song, “Creatures X: To the Grave”
Credit: Travis ShinnMotionless in White has dropped a new song, “Creatures X: To the Grave.”
The track reflects on the 10th anniversary of the metal group’s debut album, 2010’s Creatures. You can download it now via digital outlets.
Earlier this month, Motionless in White released an expanded Creatures reissue to celebrate the decade milestone. They’re also performing the record in full during an upcoming livestream concert, premiering October 28.
Motionless in White’s most recent album is 2019’s Disguise. Last month, the band shared a cover of “Somebody Told Me,” by The Killers.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.