Mother is Shocked When Airline Agent Makes Fun of Daughters Name

Southwest Airlines has apologized after a gate agent at California’s John Wayne Airport made fun of a child’s name. As the agent checked the daughter’s boarding pass, she noticed the girl’s name. Are you ready for this: Abcde (pronounced ab-city) Redford. Abcde’s mother said the gate agent laughed and pointed at her and Abcde, and talked about the name to other employees. The mother asked the agent to stop, and reminded her if she could hear her so could her daughter. The mom later learned the agent had taken a photo of her daughter’s boarding pass, and shared it in a mocking Facebook post. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Newsweek: “We extend our sincere apology to the family. We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online.” Here’s the complete story from the NY POST.