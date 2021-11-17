Most Rewarding Good Deeds: Holding Doors, Buying Coffee, Saying “Good Morning”

Someone asked people to define what it means to do a “good deed,” and the top answer was anything that makes someone else feel good. But doing good deeds can also make YOU feel good.
92% of people say that they feel happy when they do something nice for someone else. And 77% say it makes them feel more relaxed. Here are the top LITTLE things you can do for others that can instantly turn your day around:
1. Helping a friend, family member, or coworker with a task.
2. Donating to someone in need.
3. Just saying “good morning” to people.
4. Holding a door for someone, especially a stranger.
5. Giving someone a compliment.
6. Paying for someone’s meal.
7. Buying someone a coffee.
8. Helping someone carry groceries, or something else that’s heavy.
The poll also shows that three-out-of-four people believe that if they do something nice for someone, that person will usually pay it forward, in one way or another.
There’s even more “feel good,” here: (OnePoll)
