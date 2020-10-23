Most of Us Agree: This Holiday Season Will Mean More Than Ever Before

Two out of three Americans say the holiday season this year will mean more than ever before, according to a new survey. The main reason: People say this year has made them realize just how important their relationships with their friends and family really are.
We’re not just looking forward to the holidays this year . . . we NEED them.
The main reason? People say this year has made them realize just how important their relationships with their friends and family really are . . . especially when we can’t all get together in person so easily. We are learning how to Live and Love Smarter Not Harder.
The survey also asked people how the holiday season will look different this year.
The top five ways are: More online shopping . . . more time at home . . . fewer holiday parties . . . sending more care packages to family and friends . . . and throwing virtual holiday parties.
Find more about the festivities, here: (The Sun)