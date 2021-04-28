Millennials are sharing the, quote, “most middle aged thing” they recently caught themselves saying
There’s a discussion on Reddit right now where Millennials are sharing the, quote, “most middle aged thing” they recently caught themselves saying. Here are some of the most popular answers . . .
1. “Calling a 21-year-old guy a ‘kid.'”
2. “They just don’t make ’em like they used to” about good wood dressers.
3. “Had a riveting conversation with some friends about the best office chairs for lumbar support.”
4. “I haven’t had a drink in six months, maybe? I’m not sober or anything, it’s just that alcohol makes me sleepy.”
5. “At Home Depot, I said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s some good lumber.'”
6. “You want to go out for dinner? I can’t, I have chicken in the fridge that I have to cook before it goes bad.”
7. “I can’t have caffeine or I’ll never get to sleep . . . and I said that at 1:00 P.M.”
8. “I was venting to a coworker about the noisy people living next to me and I actually said the words, ‘teenagers and their Bluetooth machines.'”