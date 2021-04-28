      Weather Alert

Millennials are sharing the, quote, “most middle aged thing” they recently caught themselves saying

Apr 28, 2021 @ 2:05pm
There’s a discussion on Reddit right now where Millennials are sharing the, quote, “most middle aged thing” they recently caught themselves saying.  Here are some of the most popular answers . . .

 

 

1.  “Calling a 21-year-old guy a ‘kid.'”

 

2.  “They just don’t make ’em like they used to” about good wood dressers.

 

3.  “Had a riveting conversation with some friends about the best office chairs for lumbar support.”

 

4.  “I haven’t had a drink in six months, maybe?  I’m not sober or anything, it’s just that alcohol makes me sleepy.”

 

5.  “At Home Depot, I said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s some good lumber.'”

 

6.  “You want to go out for dinner?  I can’t, I have chicken in the fridge that I have to cook before it goes bad.”

 

7.  “I can’t have caffeine or I’ll never get to sleep . . . and I said that at 1:00 P.M.”

 

8.  “I was venting to a coworker about the noisy people living next to me and I actually said the words, ‘teenagers and their Bluetooth machines.'”

 

