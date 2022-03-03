Most Annoying Passengers On A Plane … According to a new survey by the travel website Only Wanderlust
The Kicker — Your seat being kicked.
The Stinker — A passenger with a bad body odor.
The Loud & Proud — Other passengers talking loudly.
The Leaner — Your seat being pulled or leaned on.
The Drunk Flier — Drunk or tipsy fliers.
The Noisy Kid — Crying babies or children.
The Recliner — The seat in front of you reclining.
The Scented — A passenger wearing strong perfume or cologne.
The Loud Sleeper — A passenger snoring.
The Stinky Feet — A passenger removing socks or shoes.
The Eager — Passengers standing and getting bags as soon as the plane lands.
The BYO Meal — A passenger bringing on smelly food.
The Weak Bladder — People getting out of their seats regularly.
The Chatty Cathy — Your neighbor talking to you through the flight.
The Armrest Hog — Your neighbor taking up all of the armrest.
The Too Relaxed — A passenger putting their feet up on or between your seat.
The Clapper — Passengers applauding when the plane lands.
The Manspreader — Passengers spreading their legs (a.k.a. manspreading).
The Night Owl — Bright phone or tablet screens on night flights.