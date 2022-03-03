      Weather Alert

Most Annoying Passengers On A Plane!

Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:20pm
Most Annoying Passengers On A Plane … According to a new survey by the travel website Only Wanderlust

The Kicker — Your seat being kicked.

The Stinker — A passenger with a bad body odor.

The Loud & Proud — Other passengers talking loudly.

The Leaner — Your seat being pulled or leaned on.

The Drunk Flier — Drunk or tipsy fliers.

The Noisy Kid — Crying babies or children.

The Recliner — The seat in front of you reclining.

The Scented — A passenger wearing strong perfume or cologne.

The Loud Sleeper — A passenger snoring.

The Stinky Feet — A passenger removing socks or shoes.

The Eager — Passengers standing and getting bags as soon as the plane lands.

The BYO Meal — A passenger bringing on smelly food.

The Weak Bladder — People getting out of their seats regularly.

The Chatty Cathy — Your neighbor talking to you through the flight.

The Armrest Hog — Your neighbor taking up all of the armrest.

The Too Relaxed — A passenger putting their feet up on or between your seat.

The Clapper — Passengers applauding when the plane lands.

The Manspreader — Passengers spreading their legs (a.k.a. manspreading).

The Night Owl — Bright phone or tablet screens on night flights.

