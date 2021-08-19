Most Americans Are Uncomfortable Sitting Anywhere But Their “Assigned Spot” at Home

Do the people in your household settle into the exact same spots when you’re at the kitchen table? Watching TV? Or just lounging around?
In a new survey, two-thirds of Americans say they do have unofficial, “assigned” seating in their homes. And most of those people say they’re very passionate about their “spot.” In fact, 55% would feel “uncomfortable” sitting anywhere else.
A lot of that is probably just routine, but 63% say they actually associate “positive memories” with particular areas or pieces of furniture.
(I can see it now, in 2052: “I remember the pandemic of 2020, when I sat on my butt in that spot on the couch, and watched thousands of hours of Netflix, to the point where I didn’t even know what month it was outside.”)
These numbers are backed up by another recent poll, where 63% of people said that when they eat dinner at home, they generally sit in the same place. Only 18% said they did NOT.
14% said they either don’t have a table . . . or they don’t have anyone to eat with. (Not to needle those poor folks, but even if you’re alone, you can still have a spot where you always sit, right?)