MO’S COUNTRY CLUB QUESTION: Was This the Worst Summer Ever?

Sep 9, 2020 @ 9:21am

Believe it or not:  Only 16% Say Yes.

Labor Day was the unofficial end of summer.  (It officially ends September 22nd.)  So in general, how did this summer compare to an AVERAGE summer?

survey asked 1,500 Americans if this was their WORST summer ever . . . and only about one in six said yes.  That’s 16%.  14% said it was a “good” summer overall . . . 38% said “average . . . and 30% said “bad.”

And it turns out some Americans have been having a blast the last few months.  2% said it was their BEST summer ever.  The survey also found the most popular thing to do over Labor Day weekend this year was . . . nothing . . . just stay home and relax (which is often the BEST vacation).

