      Weather Alert

Morris Father And Son Honored At Busch Stadium

Jul 21, 2021 @ 5:00am

Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame 2021 inductee, Scott Spiezio, and his father, Ed, were honored at Busch Stadium last night, before the Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game. Both are former St. Louis Cardinals players, and both are Morris residents. Scott Spiezio was part of two teams that won the World Series. During last night’s ceremony at Busch, son, Scott, threw out the first pitch to dad, Ed. The two also enjoyed the release of limited edition duo bobblehead dolls.

The official Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame induction takes place this Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
Plainfield Fest Is Back!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
Mila Kunis made Ashton Kutcher sell his ticket to space.
98.3 WCCQ presents Phil Vassar!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On