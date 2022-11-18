98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

MorningStar Mission Ministries, Inc. – Kevin Watson, New Executive Director

November 18, 2022 6:22AM CST
MorningStar Mission in Joliet is announcing the appointment of Kevin Watson as Executive Director, beginning January 1, 2023. Kevin has a rich history with MorningStar. He has been with the mission
for over 15 years. He started as the vocational coordinator, the men’s program director, the senior program director, and the past 3 years as assistant director.

He is replacing Sandra L Perzee who will become Director Emeritus. She will continue supporting MorningStar Mission in this role.

