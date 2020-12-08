MorningStar Mission Attempting to Buy Joliet Hotel to Fill Vital Need
MorningStar Mission and Will County Government Agencies are working together to try to buy a hotel to fill a vital need in the community. The two sides are working together to purchase the Quality Inn located at 135 S. Larkin Avenue in Joliet to serve as homeless and transition housing which will be run by MorningStar Mission. MorningStar says this was brought about for financial purposes as the Continuum of Care has been housing homeless people in hotels. Over $750,000 has been spent since March on hotel rooms which is simply not sustainable.
The Will Grundy Continuum of Care has a need to provide shelter for Covid Positive and Homeless Households. The purchase of this property will fill that need. There is also a need for housing high risk homeless household who cant stay in congregant living. This effort is a collaboration between MorningStar Mission and multiple Will County agencies. Some of the agencies involved included the EMA, Will County Health , Will county Substance Abuse and Will County Land Use Departments.
The purchase is not complete yet but the property is currently For Sale and is in the process of being re-zoned for its new purpose.